Jay Blades has shared a rare post of his daughter, Zola, after her impressive achievement. The presenter and restoration expert, who is best-known for being the host on BBC's The Repair Shop, took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter's kickboxing skills – and she looks like a total pro!

The 52-year-old re-shared the post to his Instagram Stories and tagged his daughter in the caption, before adding a red love-heart emoji and writing: "I'm so proud."

It's clear Jay is a family man at heart and although he mostly keeps his private life away from the spotlight, he has opened up about his pride for Zola in the past.

In 2020, his daughter landed a spot at the prestigious National Youth Theatre, and Jay posted on Instagram how thrilled he was.

He wrote at the time: "Good morning all please join me in congratulating my beautiful daughter @zola.blades in getting a place at the @nationalyouththeatre. Well done Baby you have definitely put the work in, Love You."

Jay shared this post to his Instagram

Jay shares Zola with ex-wife Jade who he met at university. In 2015, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much".

He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn't know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place."

Will Kirk recently revealed he is set to become a dad!

Meanwhile, Jay isn't the only Repair Shop star who is a parent. Steve Fletcher is a father-of-five and, more recently, Will Kirk announced the very exciting news that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Polly!

The woodwork expert shared the news over the weekend with a photo of himself holding a mug with the words 'Papa' on it. Will added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

