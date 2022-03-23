This Morning viewers react to Holly Willoughby's emotional return to show We're so pleased the ITV star is back!

This Morning viewers have reacted to Holly Willoughby's emotional return to the ITV show following her recent absence due to COVID-19.

MORE: Holly Willoughby returns to screens rocking the Bridgerton dress you always wanted

The presenter was reunited with her co-star and close friend Phillip Schofield on Wednesday and the pair were clearly overjoyed about being back together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during emotional moment on This Morning

After Holly said she was 'so happy', to be back, the hosts embraced in a hug after they had a look back at clips from two years ago when they weren't allowed to hug due to the social distancing measures in place.

And it seems viewers were equally pleased to see Holly back on the programme. One person wrote: "Holly and Phillip hugging crying #ThisMorning," followed by a crying-faced emoji, as a second tweeted: "#ThisMorning so glad Holly [is] back she's been missed."

MORE: This Morning's Josie Gibson's Mother's Day surprise is ruined live on air – watch

MORE: Alison Hammond forced to apologise on This Morning after on-air disaster

Holly returned to This Morning on Wednesday

A third commented: "#ThisMorning Holly's back finally! So, so happy xx," as a fourth simply wrote: "ThisMorning welcome back Holly."

Holly also gave viewers an update on how she was feeling after her bout with coronavirus.

"I had sort of 48 hours of feeling rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, afterwards felt like I just had a cold," Holly told Philip Schofield. "I'm fine now, but just waiting for that line to go – every morning – it was like the worst advent calendar in the world."

Alison Hammond filled in for Holly last week

Holly had to wait until she had had two negative lateral flow test results before returning to the ITV programme.

While the 41-year-old was absent, Phillip was joined by other familiar faces to present This Morning. Last week saw Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond step in to host.

Meanwhile, Holly took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing the first photo since her positive lateral flow result.

Posting on Saturday, Holly looked radiant in a selfie as she soaked up in the sun in her garden. "Just what the doctor ordered," she captioned the stunning shot, and added a sunshine emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.