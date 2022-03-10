Savannah Guthrie shares adorable pictures of her daughter as she reveals exciting milestone A star in the making!

Savannah Guthrie has announced the sweetest family news. The exciting milestone involves her daughter Vale, seven, who the Today star revealed is a big fan of Broadway.

The television host was in conversation with actress Kristin Chenoweth, who was promoting her new children's book, What Will I Do With My Love Today. The two stars got talking about children, and reminisced over a heartwarming moment between Kristin and little Vale.

The two recalled an adorable moment a few years ago when they went to see Kristin on Broadway, and Vale was fascinated by Kristin's performance, who even sang to her after the show.

WATCH: Savannah and her Today co-stars Hoda Kotb and Al Roker like you've never seen them before

The video was pulled up, which featured Savannah and Hoda Kotb looking on endearingly to Vale and Kristin, who hugged each other after the star sang to the little girl. "She looks up to you very much," Savannah revealed.

The news anchor went on to announce the reason she was reminiscing over the video was because Kristin had made such an impact on Vale, that when she received exciting news about the school play, she asked her mom to please let the Wicked star know.

"She wanted me to tell you something," Savannah started off saying, continuing: "She tried out for her play and she was cast as Glinda." Upon hearing the news, Kristin's jaw dropped with excitement.

The heartwarming announcement

Savannah explained that: "She has been asking me ever since, 'Can you tell Ms. Chenoweth,' who she calls OG Glinda, that she was cast as Glinda."

As photos of sweet Vale were shown of her in her school's rendition of Wicked, clad in a baby pink puffy dress, crown and wand, Kristin immediately turned to the camera and addressed her: "Oh honey, Vale, I'm so proud of you, and it is the best part."

Savannah with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids, Vale, and Charles, five

The Today star was elated for her daughter, saying: "She's gonna flip. I'm like mom of the year right now."

She shared the heartwarming video on Instagram, with the caption: "Lovely @kchenoweth spreading her sunshine to my little girl - I cannot wait to show her this!!!"

