Savannah Guthrie impresses fans as she details her intense work schedule with backstage picture

Savannah Guthrie can seriously do it all. The television host shocked fans with her latest post on Instagram proving her years-long commitment to journalism, and all it takes.

The star kept fans updated throughout her busy night – which turned into a busy morning – as she covered President Biden's first historic State of the Union.

Fans were left in awe with Savannah's determination, having to stay up all night covering it and still be her best for the Today show after a night of no sleep.

The Today star reunited with beloved ABC news anchor Lester Holt to cover Biden's address. She shared a picture of the two sitting at their illuminated news desk, as they smiled at one another, ready to take on a busy night.

Though the SOTU kicked off by 9pm and was done an hour later, Savannah was still posting from the studio by 11pm. She shared a picture marking the time with her fellow political commentators, wearing a chic, figure-hugging brown dress.

The mom-of-two updated fans on how grueling her work hours can be, with a picture of her back at the desk – in a totally different outfit – merely six hours later.

Savannah jokes "state of our the union is strong" about reuniting with Lester

She shared a picture to both her Instagram feed and stories, marking the time once again. For one she wrote: "six hour later…" and in her post she captioned the image with: "Late night —> early morning."

This time around Savannah was wearing a nude dress with a camel blazer and her striking square glasses. She was hyper focused – highlighter and pen in hand – as she went over documents to prepare for the never-ending news coverage.

Savannah working from night until morning

Fans were undoubtedly impressed with her, commenting things like: "How do you guys do it? I would be asleep on TV," and: "Savannah with the energy we all need," as well as: "Thank you. Extraordinarily energetic lady Savannah, looking gorgeous as always!"

The beloved star is truly a force, as she juggles the intense news cycle everyday as well as quality time with her husband and two kids.

