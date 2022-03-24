GMB's Ranvir Singh left shocked by Ben Shephard's comments on-air

Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh was taken aback on Thursday's show after Ben Shephard made a double entendre about weather presenter Laura Tobin.

The TV hosts were speaking to Lorraine Kelly as she told viewers what to expect of her upcoming show when Ben made the cheeky remark.

WATCH: GMB's Ranvir Singh shocked as Ben Shephard makes rude joke

A photo of Pamela Anderson popped up on the screen as Lorraine teased the actress' "unexpected new role" that the presenter would be exploring on her show.

The conversation quickly moved on to Hulu's new biographical drama, Pam & Tommy, when Lorraine explained to Ranvir that the drama included a "talking penis".

"I missed that bit," said Ben before Lorraine replied: "How could you possibly have missed the willy that talked?"

"I will return to it. I may not have been paying as close attention as you, Lorraine," he responded before adding: "I was intrigued to see whether you'd seen Laura's bush this morning though, it's a world record-breaker."

Taken aback by the cheeky joke, Ranvir said: "Oh please, stop it!" before adding: "Can I just say we're not missing Richard Arnold at all are we with you two here?"

Viewers of the ITV show were in hysterics over Ben's remark and took to Twitter to comment on it. One person said: "@benshephard howling this morning!! Did you see Laura’s bush!!" while another added: "@GMB@benshephard have you seen @Lauratobin1 bush. I almost choked on my coffee," alongside several crying laughing emojis.

Ben's hilarious comment comes just days after it was announced that Ranvir Singh would be stepping down from her role as political correspondent on the show in order to present full time.

Lorraine joked with Ben and Ranvir

The news was announced by the show's senior political producer, Anne Alexander, on Wednesday. She tweeted: "Delighted that @LouisaJamesITV is joining Good Morning Britain’s politics team as Political Correspondent, taking over from @ranvir01. She’s experienced, hard-working and obsessed with politics. Think she’ll do well with me and @kieronishere. Welcome to the (mad) House Louisa."

Ranvir was quick to express her good wishes for Louisa, commenting: "Super happy about this xxx."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

