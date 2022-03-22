Susanna Reid sparks major viewer reaction with 'exposing' GMB interview Fans of the show took to Twitter

Susanna Reid sparked quite a reaction from Good Morning Britain viewers on Tuesday morning following an interview with the Minister for Small Business, Paul Scully.

MORE: GMB's Susanna Reid reacts as Ranvir Singh replaced as political correspondent

The mum-of-three was joined by stand-in presenter Martin Lewis on the programme as they questioned the minister about the fire and rehire bill.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

After Paul stated that there was no vote on the bill, which aimed to ban fire and rehire, Susanna read out an article that claimed that the minister spoke for so long that time to discuss the legislation ran out.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the GMB host, with one person writing: "Well done Susanna! This is why I watch you each morning presenting @GMB. You asked the right questions, which I had hoped you would. Your quick accurate research ensured @paulscully had to answer for himself."

MORE: Good Morning Britain viewers divided over Susanna Reid after 'poor' interview

MORE: Susanna Reid details health struggle during candid Loose Women appearance

Another viewer commented: "@GMB great questioning of the government minister this morning. @susannareid100 superb," while another applauded the presenter for "exposing" the minister.

Susanna hosted alongside Martin Lewis

Other viewers of the show also praised Susanna and Martin's presenting combination, with one person tweeting: "Bravo @MartinSLewis @susannareid100 @GMB, some truly fantastic journalism in that last segment of #GMB," while another added: "I absolutely love the combo of @susannareid100 and @MartinSLewis on @GMB this week. Calmly and expertly holding ministers to account, especially on the cost of living crisis. Calling out all the predictable excuses and waffle. Good to see."

A third fan commented: "Great journalism today by @MartinSLewis and @susannareid100."

Susanna sparked a major reaction from viewers

Some viewers pleaded with ITV to keep Martin on as a permanent host. One person wrote: "@MartinSLewis is a breath of fresh air on @GMB and complements @susannareid100 superbly. This pairing truly elevates the show. Please, keep him," while another added: "Please keep @MartinSLewis on as a presenter. He is so knowledgeable and able to take people to task."

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.