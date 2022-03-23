Susanna Reid reassured viewers watching Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning after an interview with reporter Rohit Kachroo was cut off live on-air.

The ITV journalist was chatting to Susanna and co-presenter Adil Ray about the conflict in Ukraine and his own current level of safety, when the connection failed twice before the interview came to an end.

Rohit was saying he felt lucky to have protective equipment while reporting on the ground before the technical error, which prompted Susanna to tells viewers: "Just to reassure our viewers, Rohit is fine. It was just a technical hitch but he's fine."

Susanna is a staple on Good Morning Britain and has been reporting extensively on the Ukraine conflict which has been continuing for a few weeks now.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's edition, which saw the 51-year-old joined by Money Saving Expert and broadcaster Martin Lewis, Susanna received plenty of praise from viewers on social media as they questioned a minister over the 'fire and rehire' scandal in the news regarding P&O Ferries.

Susanna presented Wednesday's show with Adil Ray

After the minster stated that there was no vote on the bill, which aimed to ban fire and rehire, Susanna read out an article that claimed that the minister spoke for so long that time to discuss the legislation ran out.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the GMB host, with one person writing: "Well done Susanna! This is why I watch you each morning presenting @GMB. You asked the right questions, which I had hoped you would. Your quick accurate research ensured @paulscully had to answer for himself."

Martin Lewis joined Susanna on Monday

Other viewers of the show also praised Susanna and Martin's presenting combination, with another person tweeting: "Bravo @MartinSLewis @susannareid100 @GMB, some truly fantastic journalism in that last segment of #GMB."

A third added: "I absolutely love the combo of @susannareid100 and @MartinSLewis on @GMB this week. Calmly and expertly holding ministers to account, especially on the cost of living crisis. Calling out all the predictable excuses and waffle. Good to see."

