Grantchester's Robson Green teases major storyline for Call the Midwife star

Grantchester star Robson Green has hinted that new addition to the cast, Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie, may have a major storyline in the upcoming episodes.

Charlotte will play Cathy's widowed niece, Bonnie Evans, who may turn out to be the love of Will's life, according to Robson.

While Will (Tom Brittney) struck up a romance with Maya (Ellora Torchia) early on in series seven, it was later revealed that his new flame is in fact the fiancée of DI Geordie Keating’s boss.

However, Bonnie's arrival to the village could prove to be life-changing for the reverend. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Robson teased Will's connection with Bonnie.

"[Will] goes, 'She's the most incredible woman I've ever met.' He's only known [Maya] for five minutes! That's not what relationships are about," Robson explained. "You've got to court women. You've got to treat people with respect, you've got to be kind, you've got to understand them.

Call the Midwife's Charlotte Ritchie plays new arrival Bonnie

"Geordie's pursuit of Cathy took a very, very long time, but he knew she was the one. And Geordie falsely believed when Maya was the one for Will until he discovers who she is, and he's only seen her for five minutes. 'She's not the one and maybe the love of your life, Will – [that] could be somebody that's on your doorstep.'

"And this is when the lovely Charlotte Ritchie enters the frame as Bonnie," he added.

Robson went on to explain how Bonnie would act as a "shoulder to cry on" for Will, giving him "really strong and clear" advice, before adding: "Maybe the love of his life might be staring right at him."

Bonnie might be the love of Will's life

The actor also revealed that Grantchester's new arrival will also be crucial to his character's relationship with Cathy, whom he split from at the end of the last series. "She is the device that tries to bring Geordie and Cathy together because she believes that they are the epitome of true love," he said.

Grantchester series seven continues on ITV on Fridays at 9pm.

