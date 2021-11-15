Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis hails Giovanni Pernice after silent dance routine leaves fans in tears Both Rose and Giovanni honoured the deaf community

Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice left the audience and viewers at home in tears following their poignant dance on Saturday night.

After sailing through to next week's show, actress Rose took to social media to express her gratitude to her dance partner. The dancing duo performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony.

"@pernicegiovann1 I am so grateful that you created this magical for me to show the world the joy of being deaf [double heart emoji]," she wrote on Sunday.

The EastEnders star and her Strictly partner Giovanni delivered a first for the show when they danced their emotionally-charged routine - it was swiftly hailed as Strictly's greatest ever performance. They paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

"A moment that will remain forever in my heart [heart emoji] You really are a ROLE MODEL! @rose.a.e," Giovanni later wrote on Instagram.

After the couple danced their routine, tears began to flow as judge Motsi Mabuse delivered an emotional speech and Anton du Beke was seen tearing up as well.

Rose and Giovanni during their couples choice dance

As Motsi's voice broke, she said: "In this case, I honestly feel like saying thank you. I think this was such a beautiful moment to include us in your world and for us to actually understand how important and how aware we all could be of each other genuinely everywhere.

"This was so special. Sometimes it's more than just marks and scores and dancing, sometimes it's just a moment." Anton also started welling up as he called the routine "the greatest thing I've seen on the show".

Fans were similarly emotional, as one wrote: "I don't think a dance on Strictly has ever moved me to tears before. That was a beautiful performance from Rose and Giovanni."

