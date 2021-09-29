Jane Fonda's cover girl look is truly spectacular She's making a very bold statement

Jane Fonda has graced many a cover in her celebrated career and her latest proves she's still got it!

The Grace and Frankie actress, 83, looked absolutely sensational in a figure-flattering black outfit as she posed for Vogue Polska.

Jane shared an image on Instagram and wrote: "I’m excited to share that I am on the cover of the October issue of @vogue.polska for their courage issue. The issue is out now."

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres marvels at Jane Fonda's youthful good looks

She thanked her glam squad and the talented photographer before her fans rushed to comment.

"Jane thank you for being a role model for women, aging women, women with a voice," one wrote, while another added: "Love this! Thank you for being such an inspiring role model for women of all ages."

The striking image earned her huge praise and people said they adored her incredible energy and marveled at her youthful good looks.

Looking good!

Jane might be in her eighties, but that's not stopping her from staying fit as a fiddle - and it shows.

She recently shared some workout photos from inside her home and showed off her toned physique in a pair of leggings and a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, Fire Drill Friday.

Jane managed to look as glam as ever while being put through the paces of a strength training regime.

Jane posed for Harper's Bazaar earlier this year too

Earlier this year, she shocked fans with a bold new look on the cover of Harper's Bazaar which was a far cry from her usual appearance.

The Hollywood icon rocked a stylish blunt haircut, complete with a fringe, and wowed in a long, sequenced gown which showed off her fabulous figure.

She also opened up to the publication about numerous subjects, including her love life and intimacy.

"I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire," she said. "Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up."

