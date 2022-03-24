The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo finally gets movie adaptation - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being turned into a Netflix movie and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

MORE: Colin Firth's new true-crime drama The Staircase is out sooner than you think

The 2017 novel, which has remained firmly on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback for over the last year (we think BookTok might have something to do with that…) follows a reclusive Hollywood legend, who chooses an unknown reporter by the name of Monique Grant to tell her life story.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where the Crawdads Sing is also being adapted into a movie

As the synopsis reads: "Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages — revealing stunning secrets and lies. But through it all one question remains: Why has she chosen Monique for her final confession?"

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: 25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022

Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with many taking to Twitter to discuss. "OH MY GOD JESUS CHRIST I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS," one said, as another wrote: "This is the best news ever!!!"

However, not all book fans were on board with the choice to turn the story into a movie. As one said: "This book isn't movie material pls make it a limited series PLEASE."

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, £6.99, Amazon

Another agreed, writing: "Movie? For this book? Yeah I don;t think that's gonna work," while a third added: "Should be a series. One episode per husband or it's gonna feel rushed."

At the moment, no casting for the movie has been confirmed and given that the project has only just been announced, it seems that fans have got a while to wait before they will be able to settle down on their sofas to watch.

MORE: 9 must-read novels as recommended by TikTok

In the meantime, however, fans of the author have the adaptation of one of her other must-read novels, Daisy Jones and the Six to look forward to. The gripping story of the rise and fall of a fictional '70s Fleetwood Mac-style band will soon be a ten-part series courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The cast of the rock 'n' roll drama couldn't be more perfect, as lead actress Riley Keough is actually the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. She will star alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse, among others.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.