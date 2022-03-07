We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This International Women's Day, why not take the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge not just the women in your life, but women all over the world? It's the day to celebrate empowerment, equality and everything that women throughout history to the present day have achieved, and to recognise the important journey that many still face.

However you choose to mark the day, there's something about watching inspirational films or TV shows that can be uplifting and empowering at the same time. We've rounded up a list of brand new content that has launched recently for you to enjoy.

Whether it's a documentary exploring the life and career of one of the most successful women in music history, or a gripping docu-series that tells the story of how three women fought back against a notorious scammer on Tinder – these shows all share the focus of powerful women at the forefront. Happy watching!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you ready for season four of Killing Eve?

Killing Eve

Available on BBC/BBCAmerica

When Killing Eve first launched in 2018, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer became one of TV's most powerful pairings. Villanelle and Eve are back for one final turn as a cat and mouse duo that nobody expected to be rooting for in the beginning. The final season sees the two go back and forth once again – but will they finally get their happy ending?

The names behind the camera are no less iconic, too, with each season providing a new pen behind it. Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked on season one, while Emerald Fennell took over in season two. Suzanne Heathcote headed up series three and, for the final offering, Sex Education writer Laura Neal is boss – and we cannot wait.

Sandra Oh is back as Eve Polastri

The Tinder Swindler

Available on Netflix

Upon hearing about The Tinder Swindler for the first time, you might think – why is this empowering? A prolific conman uses Tinder to dupe women out of money, security and trust? But the story goes beyond that. As the synopsis states, The Tinder Swindler documents how one woman wanted to take control of the situation.

"When Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams. But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything.

"Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: THE TINDER SWINDLER meets his match."

The Tinder Swindler is on Netflix now

Janet

Available on Sky Documentaries and NOW

Janet Jackson's documentary generated plenty of talk when it was announced – and now, all four episodes are available to watch in full. The series explores the personal life and historic career of one of the most iconic performers in modern music.

Not only was Janet a trailblazer in her sound, but in the cultural empowerment of women across the world. Many female artists today consider her the blueprint – this one is not to be missed.

Janet is a powerful watch

Sweet Magnolias

Available now on Netflix

Sweet Magnolias is the perfect show that celebrates the value and importance of female friendships. The light-hearted romance drama was comfort TV at its finest when it was released in 2020 and season two promises much of the same.

The new episodes will reunite viewers with Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur to explore what happens next. It picks up exactly where the first left off, so it'll be like they never left.

Are you a fan of Sweet Magnolias?

I Am Georgina

Available now on Netflix

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most powerful sportsmen in the world, but you might be less familiar with his partner, Georgina. This Netflix documentary seeks to change that by introducing us to the model, businesswoman and influencer – who also happens to be the mother of their daughter, Alana Martina.

The synopsis describes the show as an "emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines.

"Soy Georgina will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal ones. We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties... We will get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is."

Have you seen I Am Georgina?

And Just Like That…

Available now on Sky Comedy, NOW and HBO Max

Throughout the 90s, Sex and the City was the go-to show for young, single, professional women – making it one of the most popular TV shows ever. So when Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte returned for a reboot (not forgetting the two films in between, of course), fans were thrilled.

Although it was bittersweet without Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones making a reprisal, it seems And Just Like That has been embraced with open arms. There's even talk of a series two, so now's the perfect time to catch up if you missed out!

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in And Just Like That...

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Available now on Prime Video

In another decade, you can find The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. For those unaware, the series tells the story of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a budding stand-up comic who is pursuing her dreams in New York. It's been a few years since we last had Miriam on screen, but the fourth season is set to be the best yet.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel recently returned for season four

