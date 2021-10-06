9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares adorable baby pictures as fans fear she's left TV drama

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared an adorable picture of her newborn baby boy with a onesie decorated with fire trucks.

The actress, who stars as a dispatcher in the Fox drama 9-1-1 about first responders, posted the sweet picture of Aidan cuddled up into his mom's chest.

"This is so cute! Aidan is ready to support the 118 tonight," she captioned the post.

The onesie from Posh Peanut featured fire designs, pails of water, extinguishers and helicopters. The zippered one pieces retail for $38 and are available from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fans saw her character Maddie Buckley make the shocking decision to leave her partner, Howard 'Chimney' Han and their baby girl, Jee-Yun, amid an ongoing battle with postpartum depression.

Jennifer shared a picture of Aidan James as the new episode of 9-1-1 aired

At the end of the third episode of season five, Chim arrived at the firehouse to discover his daughter had been left there by her mom, along with a video message.

"I'm sure that you are confused, hurt and probably really scared. I don't know what to say," Maddie told him.

"You don't need to go to the police or come looking for me. I'm not in any danger and no one is making me do this. Jee-Yun is not safe with me, not now and maybe [not ever]. I know that you're going to take really good care of her, and she's better off without me. I love you. I love both of you. And I'm really sorry."

Maddie left Chim amid her battle with depression

Earlier in the season fans saw Maddie space out as she was bathing the toddler who then slipped under the water.

Many wondered if this was the end for the character, but Jennifer is simply on maternity leave now. It is unclear how Maddie will return, or how the storyline will play out.

The TV and film star announced the birth of her son, in a beautiful manner, sharing a snap of her baby bum covered in stickers that read "it's a boy," and "almost cooked".

The actress revealed that she'd given birth with a picture of her pregnant belly

Jennifer captioned the emotional post with: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

"'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

