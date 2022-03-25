Bridgerton boss reveals the show is making a huge change for future seasons Season three is going to look a little bit different...

Bridgerton fans who have already made their way through all of season two will be glad to hear that the show has already been renewed for another two seasons.

However, viewers can expect the new seasons to perhaps be a little bit different for one very important reason. It was announced last year that a new showrunner will be overseeing the upcoming series. Jess Brownell, who has previously worked on the likes of Inventing Anna and Grey's Anatomy, will be replacing original creator Chris van Dusen in the role.

Explaining his decision to step down, he told press: "Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do. The fact that this show has become Netflix's biggest English language speaking series ever is something I'm incredibly proud of and something I'll always be incredibly proud of but at the end of the day, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future."

However, Chris will continue to work on the Shondaland production as an executive producer. As he said: "I'll remain executive producer on the show. I'm so proud of the show and this show will always have a special place in my heart, and I'm more than happy to always support it in any way that I can."

Chris van Dusen will be stepping down as showrunner

As for what he's moving on to, he revealed that he is adapting another must-read novel for television audiences. "I'm circling a few projects right now. I just announced I'm adapting a book called They Both Die at the End with the author Adam Silvera," he said, adding. "That is this lovely, beautiful, devastating but still uplifting book about a queer romance."

"I really wanted to dig in that world. It's something I've been chasing for a long time. And I'm so excited to be working with the book's author."

Have you checked out season two of the drama yet? Following Daphne and Simon's happily ever after, the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony has taken centre stage and decided to tie the knot but is determined not to actually fall in love. However, his plan is upended when he crosses paths with a newcomer to the Ton, Kate Sharma.

