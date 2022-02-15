Gogglebox's Izzi Warner shares rare photo with boyfriend Grant

Gogglebox fan favourite Izzi Warner has shared an adorable photo of her and her long-time boyfriend Grant to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Izzi posted the snap to Instagram on Monday, which shows the mum-of-two looking all glammed up in a black skater dress with sheer sleeves while posing next to her partner.

The Channel 4 star captioned the picture: "Jumping on the bandwagon. Happy Valentine's to my love."

Fans took to the comments section to gush over the pair, with one person writing: "You make a lovely couple," while another added: "So cute."

Izzi and her sister Ellie have been fan favourites on the series ever since they first appeared back in 2015.

Izzi shared the sweet snap to Instagram

While the pair tend to discuss their other halves on the Channel 4 show, we rarely see their partners on-screen.

During lockdown, Ellie's boyfriend Nat appeared in a few episodes of the series, but Grant has never made an appearance.

Despite knowing little about Izzi's partner, we do know that they have been together for a number of years and share two children - Bobby, six, and two-year-old daughter Bessie.

Izzi and Ellie are Gogglebox fan favourites

The Channel 4 star, who is a qualified mortgage advisor, announced the safe arrival of her second child on Instagram in February 2020.

She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx."

Izzi with her two children, Bessie and Bobby

Meanwhile, the family welcomed their latest addition the same year with the arrival of their adorable dachshund Fudge. Izzie wrote: "Today we welcomed our second baby of 2020 Fudge perfect end to what has been a not so perfect year. Wishing everyone a happy new year and a more sociable 2021!"

Gogglebox returns to our screens on Friday 18 February at 9pm on Channel 4.

