Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley reveal secret to their on-screen chemistry The stars play Anthony and Kate

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have revealed the secret to their incredible on-screen chemistry in the second season of the hit Netflix drama.

The two actors play season two's main love interests - the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony Bridgerton, and new arrival to the Ton, Kate Sharma.

At a recent press event, Jonathan told HELLO! and other journalists that the pair had a "little process" when it came to creating the tension between the two characters and that they "looked after each other".

"There's a trust that develops where you touch base before a scene and loosely have a moment," explained Jonathan. "What I think is quite important, what I've discovered, is to make sure that you keep your cards and your power together and that you're united.

"I think we touched base at the beginning of a scene. We just developed a shorthand that was actually, really, when it came down to it, just a look."

Jonathan revealed that the pair "looked out for each other" on set

Simone added: "We were both just as enthusiastic. I think we have that in common, that drive that is, 'If we are going to do this, let's do this.'

"[We have] a very open communication. To put it simply, brilliant writing and having that as an actor, it's all to do with the truth… Neither of us ever did anything for the sake of it."

Creator of the show, Chris Van Dusen, also shared his own thoughts on their pair's electrifying chemistry. He said: "We did what we did from a writer's perspective and I put in as many scripted moments as I could but, really, at the end of the day it's up to [Jonathan and Simone] and they've elevated those scenes in such an amazing, incredible way."

The show's creator praised the actors for their magnetic chemistry

Turning to the two actors, he said: "I described you guys as magnets. You can really feel that tension and you're just drawn to each other through the season and it's really something to behold."

Bridgerton season two is available to stream on Netflix.

