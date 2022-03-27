Grantchester's Robson Green teases more heartbreak for Geordie in season seven The actor hinted at upcoming episodes

Grantchester star Robson Green has teased even more heartache for DI Geordie Keating in the upcoming episodes of season seven.

The gruff police detective split from his wife Cathy at the end of season six and has been struggling to cope without her.

However, it appears that there's even more sorrow for Geordie on the horizon as Cathy's work colleague, Clive, continues to pay an interest in her.

The actor teased that while Clive may not be a real threat to Geordie's relationship with Cathy, the detective gets the wrong idea and is "devastated".

"There is this person who enters Cathy's life, but he’s basically barking up the wrong tree, even though Cathy's innocent and friendly intentions are perceived to be something other than that by this guy," he told RadioTimes.com.

Robson teased more heartache for Geordie

"So that fire needs putting out by Geordie. But Geordie only has eyes for Cathy, as one does when you realise you've lost the love of your life, and you only realise you miss them when you’ve lost them.

"So the scenario, the theme throughout, is boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy tries to get girl back."

It appears as though Geordie isn't the only one facing relationship issues as Reverend Will Davenport recently learnt that his new lover, Maya, is in fact the fiancée of Geordie's boss.

However, the arrival of Cathy's niece, Bonnie, to the Cambridgeshire village may prove to be life-changing for Will, as Robson teased in a recent interview.

Bonnie may prove to be Will's true love

"[Will] goes, 'She's the most incredible woman I've ever met.' He's only known [Maya] for five minutes! That's not what relationships are about," Robson explained. "You've got to court women. You've got to treat people with respect, you've got to be kind, you've got to understand them.

"Geordie's pursuit of Cathy took a very, very long time, but he knew she was the one. And Geordie falsely believed when Maya was the one for Will until he discovers who she is, and he's only seen her for five minutes. 'She's not the one and maybe the love of your life, Will – [that] could be somebody that's on your doorstep.'

"And this is when the lovely Charlotte Ritchie enters the frame as Bonnie," he added.

Grantchester season seven continues on Fridays at 9pm on ITV.

