Dancing on Ice viewers 'in tears' over grand final Fans were moved during the show

Dancing on Ice viewers were left "in tears" following Kimberly Wyatt's emotional first performance during the grand final on Sunday night.

MORE: How Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt met husband Max Rogers

The Pussycat Doll star took to the ice to perform a moving routine which was specially choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, inspired by her childhood ambition to be an ice skater.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kimberly Wyatt shows off unbelievable flexibility

Before taking to the ice rink, Kimberly explained that she was touched by the routine. In a prerecorded clip she said: "To hear the music and the concept that they have brought to me, it made me cry."

After watching the singer skate to 'River' by Joni Mitchell, viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional dance. One person wrote: "I'm crying already Dancing on Ice has been on five minutes," while another added: "@KimberlyKWyatt@Mark_Hanretty #DancingOnIce Your first skate was sheer BRILLIANCE, that choreography @torvillanddean WOW. I’m just speechless and in tears so emotional and effortlessly skated guys."

MORE: 10 rare photos of Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's children

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's family home is immaculate – photos

A third fan commented: "@KimberleyJWalsh Wow that got me a bit emotional watching your beautiful, dreamy @dancingonice. You’re my winner, good luck not that you need it," while another added: "Dancing on Ice final…wow….skating to Joni Mitchell too, double wow and so moving."

Viewers were in tears over Kimberly's special performance

Overcome with emotion following the skate, Kimberly said: "It's just been the most amazing experience and I'm so grateful for all of it. This whole production has just been a dream and also an amazing partner, I'm so thankful."

The judges also appeared to enjoy the dance as they awarded Kimberly a top score of 40 points. Commenting on the performance, Jayne said: "It was so beautifully skated and I could feel you telling the story of wanting to be an ice skater but guess what? You are."

Kimberly is competing against Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne

Fellow judge Ashley Banjo added: "Kimberly, what I love about you is you perform and now skate with every inch, every fibre [of your body]. You express in a way that is unlike anybody else in this competition."

Kimberly competed in the final alongside Regan Gascoigne and Brendan Cole.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.