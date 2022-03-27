What to expect from the Dancing on Ice 2022 grand final The three remaining celebs will take the ice

This year's series of Dancing on Ice has certainly been one to remember. From tumbles on the ice to positive covid tests, fans have been kept on their toes from the various twists and turns of the season.

As the celebrity contestants prepare to battle it out in a bid to be crowned 2022's skating champion, find out what to expect from the grand final on Sunday.

WATCH: Dancing on Ice finalist Kimberly Wyatt shows off unbelievable flexibility

What to expect from Dancing on Ice 2022 final

The grand final, which takes place from 7pm on Sunday, will see the three remaining contestants take to the ice one last time.

The series finale was supposed to be held last Sunday but was postponed in order for ITV to air the FA Cup quarter-final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. It was just as well that the final was pushed back as it gave Holly Willoughby a chance to recover from her positive covid test, meaning that she'll rejoin Phillip Schofield to host the big night.

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt will be competing in the grand final after making it through the semi-final skate-off last week. She'll be taking to the ice with her professional partner, Mark Hanretty.

The finalists will battle it out to be crowned 2022's champion

The duo will be up against dancer Regan Gascoigne, who is the son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne. Regan will be joined on the ice by skating pro Karina Manta.

Both Kimberley and Regan will face former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole, who will also be competing in the final show alongside his partner Vanessa Bauer.

All three skaters will initially take to the ice to perform a showcase choreographed by Torvill and Dean, followed by the celeb's favourite skate from the series. The audience will then vote to save their favourite couples and one will be eliminated.

Jayne and Chris will perform a special routine

The two remaining couples will then take to the rink once more to perform their take on the iconic Boléro.

Viewers can also expect a return to the ice for all of this year's skating stars and a special performance from Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

While the judging panel, made up of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, will all give their verdicts on each of the contestants' performances, the winner will ultimately be decided by a public vote.

The Dancing on Ice final airs on Sunday, March 27 at 7pm on ITV.

