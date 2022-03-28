The 10 best and worst moments from the 2022 Oscars The highs and lows of this year's ceremony…

The Academy Awards is always full of fun, memorable and often history-making moments - and this year's ceremony was no different!

From the epic opening performance from Beyonce and Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur's history-making wins to Will Smith's outrageous moment with Chris Rock, keep reading for all the highs and lows from the 2022 Oscars...

The Best

Beyonce and the Williams sisters' kicking off the show in style

The 2022 ceremony opened with a bang as Beyonce performed her Oscar-nominated song Be Alive on the very tennis courts in Compton that the Williams sisters spent hours practising in their youth.

Beyonce opened the star-studded event

The inspiring number was even introduced by Serena and Venus, who were attending the star-studded event to support the Will Smith-led biopic about their father (more on that later…)

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's hilarious hosting

After three years without a host, the Oscars enlisted Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall to front the ceremony this year - and they knocked it out of the park! All three funny ladies got huge laughs from the audience as they took it in turns to host the three-hour show.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall's hosting went down well

Meanwhile, Amy's standalone monologue was full of hilarious one-liners and burns that perfectly toed the line between funny and mean, with audiences particularly enjoying her good-humoured dig at Leonardo DiCaprio. "What can I even say about him?" she teased. "He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends."

Jane Campion becoming the third female filmmaker to win Best Director

We were hardly surprised to see Jane Campion pick up the Best Director gong for her powerful Western drama The Power of the Dog. Her win makes her the third female filmmaker to take home the award and 2022 the first year women have won the prestigious award back-to-back.

2022 is the first year women have won Best Director back-to-back

Winning just a year after Nomadland director Chloé Zhao marks a huge step forward for the Academy, which has long overlooked female directors. Here's hoping that this trend continues!

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur making Academy Award history

With his win for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in CODA, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar

The star was visibly overcome with emotion as he took to the stage to accept the honour, saying in his rousing speech: "This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community. This is our moment."

Ariana DeBose's win for LGBTQ representation

Ariana DeBose also made the 2022 ceremony a night to remember as she took home Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing performance in West Side Story. She has become the first openly Queer actor to be recognised by the Academy as although many LGBTQ stars have been nominated and won Oscars in the past, none have done so while out.

Queer actress Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress

Her win also means two actors have now won the same award for the same role as Rita Moreno picked up the gong for her portrayal of Anita back in 1961.

The worst

The strangely upbeat In Memoriam segment

You almost have to see it to believe it, but this year's In Memoriam segment, which honoured the likes of Sidney Poitier, Betty White and Stephen Sondheim, was rather bizarrely quite an upbeat affair.

Viewers noted the bizarre In Memoriam segment this year

Gone was the sombre music that usually plays during the moment of reflection, with viewers instead treated to the sight of Jamie Lee Curtis and a rescue dog. Yes, really.

Riz Ahmed winning his first Oscar - but it not being televised

Riz Ahmed, who last year was in the running for Best Actor, picked up his first Oscar for his short film The Long Goodbye, which he both co-wrote and starred in, but there's a good chance a lot of people missed it.

Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar off-air

Sadly, the category of Best Short Film was among the eight cut out of the live broadcast, making the star's first win a rather anticlimactic moment.

Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi getting his speech cut off

Riz wasn't the only winner from the night who wasn't able to celebrate his win as much as he would like. After Drive My Car nabbed the award for Best International Feature Film, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi took to the stage to give a speech but found himself being rushed through it.

Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's win was overshadowed

The wrap-it-up music began to play not once but twice during his relatively short speech, putting a real downer on his win.

Chris Rock's bad taste joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

Probably the most talked-about moment from the night, which for better or for worse, will go down in Academy Award history, is Chris Rock's rather distasteful jibe at Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith stormed the stage after Chris Rock's jibe at his wife

The comedian compared Jada's new shaved head look, which comes amid her ongoing struggle with alopecia, to G.I. Jane when he took to the stage to hand out an award.

… And Will Smith's outrageous reaction

The joke clearly didn't sit well with WIll he left his seat in the audience and slapped Chris before telling him to "keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth". While ABC cut the sound, the mics were still live and the slap was heard loud and clear across the deadly silent auditorium.

Will Smith returned to the stage when he won Best Actor

What's more, just moments after the altercation, Will then picked up the Best Actor Award and used his time on stage to apologise to everybody but Chris for the altercation. "Love will make you do crazy things," he said in defence before expressing his hope that the Academy invites him back next year.

