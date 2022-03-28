LAPD release statement over Oscars altercation with Will Smith and Chris Rock

The Los Angeles Police Department has released a statement following the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report," they shared. "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Chris had appeared on stage to present Best Documentary and mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's new look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

He was referencing her shaved head, a style she chose after sharing she has been suffering with alopecia. But as Chris went to continue his speech, Will stormed the stage and slapped Chris with the sound being picked up on his mic.

MORE: Reba McEntire leaves audience in tears after 'emotional' Oscars performance

As Chris tried to continue talking, ABC cut the image but the mics were still live, and other territories aired the scene, with Chris trying to diffuse the situation by calling out "it was a GI Jane joke".

The camera froze but then turned back on and was focused on Will who was screaming at Chris: "Shut your mouth, keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth."

Will appeared to slap Chris

"I am going to," replied a clearly rattled Chris.

Will later apologized to his nominees and the Academy during a tearful acceptance speech, as he won the Best Actor award for King Richard.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family, and in this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world," Will began.

Will was in tears during his speech

"I am being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people, and I know to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse and have people talk crazy about you, and in this business, you have to be able to have people disrespecting you and you have to smile and pretend it's ok," he continued.

"Denzel said a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment be careful as that is when the devil comes for you.' It's like, I want to be a vessel for love. I want to apologize to the Academy and fellow nominees."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.