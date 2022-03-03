Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals 'really special' wedding anniversary plans with Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara is one busy woman. Having just finished the Strictly Live Tour, she and pro dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are ready to head out on the road again not once, but twice, with dance shows Remembering The Oscars and Burn the Floor.

Exclusive: Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made as she shares exciting news

The latter holds a special place in their heart as it was the production they first met and fell in love on almost 12 years ago. The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in July, but there won't be much time to rest and reflect on their milestone; they'll be working.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares sweet family celebrations

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Janette shared: "I think we're actually on tour the actual day of our anniversary. We'll definitely celebrate! For us coming back to do it again, it'll be really special."

READ: Janette Manrara in tears during second wedding with Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's three wedding ceremonies revealed

During the Christmas period, Janette and Aljaz were finally reunited with his family in Slovenia. "It was really, really emotional," she recalled. "We got to the airport, and his sister was waiting with our two nieces and his dad. And I mean, there was a lot of tears. But happy tears.

"It had been a long time coming. Aljaz is like me, we're both so close to our family. Like my mum's here now but not to spend time with his family for so, so long, it was really tough.

"Also our second niece, Tisa, was born in lockdown, so we've not even met her. Yeah, and she just turned one a couple of days ago so to me, it was really special to spend time with her. We literally didn't do anything other than like be at his mum's home and eat cooked food, spend time with the girls. That's basically what we just did, on repeat for the whole time that we were."

Aljaz and Janette first met back in 2010

Last month, Janette was also reunited with her mum Maritza after a "very, very long time". On looking forward to seeing her dad and siblings this year, Janette revealed: "I miss my dad, my brother and sister. Hopefully, I'll see them soon.

"I think my dad is coming in May to see me and Aljaz on tour, Remembering the Oscars. My brother and my sister are planning to come in July to watch us in another show that we're doing then. This year, Christmas is in Miami – so Aljaz and I will both be in Miami. That's when I'll return next to America."

The pro dancer recently swapped Strictly for It Takes Two

There's no denying Janette, who recently swapped being a pro dancer on the hit BBC show for presenting its spin off show It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clarke, is living life to the fullest. But even she is sometimes taken aback by her success.

In-demand Janette – who last week appeared on Celebrity Mastermind on her specialist subject, Disney's renaissance era – has also recently been announced as the new Collagen Shot ambassador for health and beauty brand New Nordic.

MORE: Janette Manrara reflects on childhood 'struggle' as she urges fans to speak out in emotional post

"Well fingers crossed, there will be more hosting and presenting," she said of her future plans. "I'm really enjoying doing It Takes Two, it was such a good, good job. I mean I felt right at home in a weird way."

The star added: "In a weird way, I feel like I'm already living the dream job. But there's always something more I'm sure that I could be doing and we'll see when that comes. But I'm open to all big possibilities."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.