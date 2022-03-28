Andrea McLean makes surprising return to Loose Women

Andrea McLean has made a surprising return to Loose Women after leaving the ITV chat show back in December 2020.

MORE: Andrea McLean reveals surprise house move – and shares first photo from new home

The presenter appeared on Monday's show as a special guest and was joined by host Ruth Langsford and panellists Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Katie Piper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean breaks down in tears as she announces departure from Loose Women

During the episode, Andrea recalled making the decision to depart from the programme. "I look back on it now and at the time, it just felt like something I needed to do," she explained. "Now I look back and think, actually, it was a brave decision. I needed to jump and see if I could fly. I didn't know if I was going to face plant or fly and I'm just so glad I did."

Andrea also spoke about her current job working alongside her husband, Nick Feeney, as a certified life coach. When asked by Ruth how she has found working at home with Nick, she said: "Good, really good. But it's been a journey to get to that place.

MORE: Loose Women stars' sultry wedding dresses: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford and more

MORE: Loose Women stars left in shock after Denise Welch shares unbelievable photo

"We were in the middle of the pandemic, it was lockdown, it was January, it was hard."

The star appeared on Loose Women from 2007 until 2020

Andrea explained how she created an office in her son Finlay's room, who is now at university, before adding: "I bought a 'Do Not Disturb' sign from Amazon and then I said [to Nick], 'I will meet you at half ten for a coffee. If the house is burning down, then you can knock on the door but until, then please stop checking on me."

The 52-year-old appeared on Monday's edition to promote her new book, You Just Need To Believe it, which encourages readers to break out of their comfort zones and find happiness in just ten days.

Her presence on the show comes just a day after the broadcaster told The Mirror that she has "no regrets" about exiting the popular lunchtime show.

"I have no regrets at all, 100%," she said.

Andrea and her husband Nick are both certified life coaches

"I look back really fondly on my time there, and I was so lucky. I had the best job in the world but it just didn’t fit anymore. That’s not a bad thing, we all change and you’re not the same person a decade later.

"Most of us will outgrow our jobs at some point," she added.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.