Andrea McLean reveals surprise house move – and shares first photo from new home The former Loose Women star has created a Zen workspace

Andrea McLean has surprised fans by revealing that she has moved house, and shared the first peek inside her new home.

MORE: 12 celebrity home offices you'll want to work in

The former Loose Women star didn't share any details about her move, but instead showcased the new view she can enjoy from her home office, and the sentimental home accessories she keeps nearby to remind her of special memories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Exclusive at home with Andrea McLean

"New Year. New view. My workspace is a corner of our house that is all mine. I surround myself with things that calm my mind and inspire me, and make me happy," Andrea wrote alongside a photo of her desk, which sits in front of a window looking out to the garden.

GALLERY: Inside Andrea McLean's family home inspired by childhood in Caribbean

Andrea also shared the meaning behind some of the pieces on her desk, such as a plant pot she uses as a pen holder that was bought when she lived alone in a bedsit in London. "It keeps me grounded and reminds me how far I have come," the mum-of-two explained.

Andrea McLean shared a look at her new home office

Adding to the relaxing set-up is a SAD light, that Andrea hopes will "help me through the winter months", a peppermint and cloves candle, and a selection of crystals gifted to her by friends.

STORY: Andrea McLean's garden resembles a holiday paradise

"This is how I work best, from a place of gentleness and surrounded by what I love. What do you have next to you to make you feel good as you start your working week?" Andrea concluded the post.

Andrea McLean built this porch at her former home

It is not known when Andrea moved house or where she has moved to, but she previously lived in a beautiful Surrey home with her husband Nick Feeney and her two children, Amy and Finlay.

The 52-year-old had added a spacious veranda to the property, where she spent much of her time during the summer, which she said was inspired by her childhood. "I grew up in the Caribbean so I've always loved relaxing outside but unfortunately, Surrey doesn't quite have the weather for that," she joked during an interview with Great British Life.

Andrea added: "In my job there's a lot of glamour up front, but sometimes chaos behind the scenes. I love coming back here to somewhere calm I can completely relax."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.