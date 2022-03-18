Loose Women stars left in shock after Denise Welch shares unbelievable photo See the Loose Women ladies from over ten years ago!

The Loose Women stars have an ageless beauty about them, and Denise Welch proved this on Thursday when she shared an unbelievable throwback of the stars.

PHOTOS: Loose Women stars' sultry wedding dresses: Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford and more

The actress shared a photo that was taken of many of the stars from over ten years ago – and they almost looked unrecognisable in the snap. The ladies were all relaxing with Peter Andre, and Denise looked absolutely gorgeous in a lilac top with a plunging neckline as she giggled with co-stars like Andrea McLean, Carol Vorderman and the late Lynda Bellingham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women star surprises co-presenters

Denise joked in her caption: "Just came across this cracker from the @loosewomen 10th birthday party!!!"

READ: Coleen Nolan supported by Saira Khan in heartfelt statement

READ: Why isn't Loose Women on ITV? Find out details after show pulled from air

The photo left many of Denise's co-stars left shellshocked with the incredible throwback, as Ruth Langsford enthused: "That is a corker!!!"

Andrea added: "Oh my goodness!! Look at us all," while Carol McGiffin said: "Wow, I remember that night!!! Well, most of it…… TWELVE years ago!!!"

Denise wowed with the throwback snap

Many fans were touched to see Lynda in the snap, who sadly passed away in 2014 following a battle with cancer.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals Loose Women co-star was 'horrified' after eyebrow tattoo treatment

READ: Linda Robson breaks silence on Loose Women feud - and 'fall out' with Birds of a Feather co-star

"Lynda Bellingham, now there was a beautiful lady," commented one, while a second penned: "Love this so much, lovely Lynda too," and a third posted: "Lovely Lynda, great photo off you all."

Despite Loose Women's popularity, with the show so far having broadcast over 3,000 episodes, it hasn't been airing for most of this week.

Ruth Langsford loved Denise's surprise post

Four out of five shows were cancelled this week in favour of coverage of the Cheltenham Festival, which was shown from Tuesday March 15 until Friday March 18.

Fans shouldn't despair too much as the beloved chat show will only be off air for four days and will return to the channel the following week, starting on Monday March 22.

MORE: Coleen Nolan makes fresh comment on Loose Women fall outs after taking legal action

MORE: Christine Lampard forced to apologise after Loose Women guest breaks show rules

The schedule switch-up comes amid rumours that there have been behind-the-scenes feuds on the set of the ITV show.

Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with The Mirror, panellist Jane Moore said: "I have an issue when people say, 'Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha cat fight on Loose Women'. Please, come on, we’re past that. They never do it about two blokes on a news programme and it’s so lame.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.