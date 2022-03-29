Matt Baker Travels with Mum and Dad: All you need to know The Countryfile star's parents are joining him for a new show

Matt Baker has been a familiar face on our TV screens for a number of years now thanks to his presenting gigs on Blue Peter, The One Show and Countryfile.

In recent years, however, Matt has been spending more time at his farm in the Yorkshire Dales with his lovely family including his wife, Nicola Mooney, and his mum and dad, Janice and Mike!

WATCH: Matt Baker announces new TV show with his mum, Janice, and dad, Mike

The Baker family have even got together to film their popular Channel 4 show, Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, but they have a new show that viewers can look forward to. Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad is out very soon – here's all you need to know on the new show…

When is Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad out?

Fans won't have to wait long to see Matt Baker's new show, as Travels with Mum and Dad lands on More4 on Wednesday 30 March at 9pm.

Matt made the show announcement on his Instagram earlier this month, posting a video alongside Janice and Mike. The One Show star wrote in the caption: "Hi all... NEW SHOW announcement!

"Coming to More4 very soon is my Travels with Mum and Dad – we're taking Dad's renovated caravan off around the north east for days out off the farm! Can't wait to share our 4 part series with you all."

Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad starts this week

What is Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad about?

As explained on Matt's social media, Travels with Mum and Dad will see the presenter joined by Janice and Mike as they road trip around areas in the north east.

In his video, Matt divulged more on what audiences can expect. "We are literally travelling around the north east, having a whale of a time," he said. We've got dad's caravan up and running - it's hit the road – and we've been having a great time. We've been to four places, dad can you remember?"

Mike then interjected: "Bamborough Castle", as Janice added: "Beamish!" as Matt then added: "Then Durham cathedral and the fourth one is, Hexham races! We've been having an absolute ball […] in our beloved north east. We hope you enjoy watching it."

Matt Baker with his wife Nicola and their two children

Who are Matt Baker's parents?

Mike, 78, and Janice, 66, have been key in Matt and Nicola's move to the farm in the Dales which they moved to soon before the coronavirus pandemic.

Janice and Mike have lived on the farm in the north east of England for a number of years, so were more than well equipped to help their son in his move. But, soon after Matt left The One Show, his mother Janice was involved in an accident, breaking her leg in the process.

This partly prompted their move, as Mike was the only one to work on the farm. Matt told iNews: "It was one of those scenarios when you automatically go into rescue mode, so we downed tools, went up there and from day one, it was all hands on deck.

"We live a life that's up and down the whole time anyway – I am a northerner through and through and the Durham Dales, where I grew up, are like a magnet; I can’t stay away."

