All we know about Our Farm in the Dales series three Fans are hoping Matt Baker and his family are going to return soon…

Fans of Our Farm in the Dales were delighted this week when host Matt Baker shared that the second series of their popular More4 programme was being repeated in a prime time slot for Channel 4.

MORE: Matt Baker thrills fans with rare photo of wife Nicola as they celebrate amazing news

The former Blue Peter presenter, who appears on the lifestyle show with his whole family including his wife Nicola and their children, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares big news about Our Farm in the Dales series two

"I've just found out from my Grandma that the second series of Our Farm in the Dales is going out tonight on channel 4, can't believe our little farm has gone prime time!" he told his 294,000 followers.

Matt's exciting news went down a treat with fans who were looking forward to watching series two again. Meanwhile, many were left wondering whether a new series is on the cards. We found out…

MORE: Matt Baker's private family farmhouse is a world of beauty

MORE: Matt Baker opens up about future of his young children and their role on family farm

Matt said in 2021 that Our Farm in the Dales was returning for two more seasons

Is Matt Baker's Our Farm in the Dales series three happening?

Yes! It seems like series three of Our Farm in the Dales is happening. Following the success of the first series last year, Matt said on social media in the summer of 2021 that the show had been recommissioned for another two series and a Christmas special.

Matt said at the time: "Now, we keep getting asked one specific thing... I can tell you now there isn't just going to be another series, but there's going to be two new series of Our Farm In The Dales - and Nicola is absolutely delighted.

MORE: Take a look back at TV favourite Matt Baker's career

"All will be revealed on More 4 later on in the year, but for all of us, for now from the Dales, bye!" Matt's video announcement came before series two aired in October, followed by the Christmas special in December, meaning series three is on the way.

Are you a fan of Our Farm in the Dales?

When will Matt Baker's Our Farm in the Dales series three be out?

Channel 4 is yet to confirm when we're likely to see the third series air. However, we can look to previous seasons for hints. The first series aired in March 2021 and the second lot of episodes aired in October.

Matt and his family have been busy as per usual on their farm on Durham in recent weeks, and it's clear from the first two seasons that they can turn around the series relatively quickly, therefore, fans are hoping to see series three released in the first half of this year. Fingers crossed!

Matt Baker is also known for his work on Countryfile

What has Matt Baker said about his TV show Our Farm in the Dales?

Matt is very close to his family, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, he spoke about how they inspire him.

"We're very close, my whole family," he explained. "That's always been my motivation, with everything that I've done in my life has always been my family and providing for my family and they've always come first."

He added: "Family have always been so important to me, when I said I was leaving the One Show to spend more time with my family, and then suddenly, everybody was. The timing of lockdown and me leaving the One Show was quite incredible. We were very fortunate to be in the middle of nowhere, all together for lockdown."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.