Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec breaks silence on reports of backstage fallouts HELLO! has reached out to the dancer's representatives for comment

Aljaz Skorjanec has broken his silence after a report suggested the professional dancer "lashed out" and "upset" crew members backstage while working on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Strictly champion, who announced his departure from the ballroom competition earlier this week, denied the claims he was ever "aggressive" backstage.

Representatives for the dancer told HELLO!: "Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is untrue to say he acted in an aggressive manner at any time."

The comment comes soon after The Sun reported that sources had claimed the Slovenian star upset staff and crew on the beloved programme while competing in the 2021 series – which saw him dance alongside Dragons' Den star, Sara Davies

Aljaz denied reports that he was aggressive backstage

Aljaz announced on Monday that he was quitting Strictly after nine years in a lengthy statement. "On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever! It went like this... we would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer," he wrote on Instagram.

"A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia. It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

Aljaz Skorjanec danced with Sara Davies in 2021

"The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. Louise Rainbow, Sarah James, Kim Winston, Jack Gledhill are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show - I am forever grateful to them!"

His wife Janette Manrara, also a fellow Strictly pro dancer, expressed her pride and admiration for Aljaz on her social media. Writing on Instagram, she said: "I cannot express the sadness in my heart to see @aljazskorjanec say goodbye to @bbcstrictly, but at the same time there is so much joy in my heart for what he has brought to the show these past 9 years.

"I have admired him from the day I met him for his passion for dancing, but more than anything for his kindness towards anyone he encounters."

