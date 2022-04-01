Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share many experiences together both on-air and off, but their latest interaction on Today may just be their best.

Hoda was caught off guard by her co-host during their morning NBC show when Jenna did an impersonation of her.

The impression was so amusing, that the mom-of-two couldn't stop laughing, which was a problem since she'd just taken a sip of her drink.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's impersonation of Hoda Kotb sparks extreme on-air reaction

Hoda was unable to control herself as Jenna continued to make her giggle and eventually had to spit her drink back into the cup.

In the clip, Jenna briefly paused to check that her friend and colleague was ok before continuing her impersonation, much to the delight of Hoda who admitted: "You do a good imitation of me".

The video was shared on Today with Hoda & Jenna's Instagram and was captioned: "Jenna gets ‼️really‼️ excited about her water bottle and sends Hoda over the edge."

The pair have a lot of fun together

Fans thought the moment was one of the best they had seen and commented: "What a joy, these two bring the sunshine n laughter in our world! Thanks so much, Hoda n Jenna…Aloha from Hawaii," and another added: "This was hilarious this morning."

The crew could also be heard laughing and fans said that only added to the moment.

The pair have a great relationship and are regularly a source of support for one another. Most recently, Hoda paid tribute to Jenna following a huge career milestone.

Hoda recently paid tribute to Jenna and commended her on her new book

The impressive duo hosted a talk with a live audience in New York City to discuss Jenna's book, Everything Beautiful In Its Time.

Hoda also shared a proud snapshot with Jenna on social media commending her for her book and fans gushed over their adorable friendship.

