Drew Barrymore celebrates incredible news as she announces 'it's official'

Drew Barrymore left fans over the moon on Friday when she shared the incredible news that her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is coming back for a third season.

"Guess what? It's official! The Drew Barrymore Show is coming back for season three," she said in a video on Instagram before screaming in joy. The actress-turned-talk-show-host wore a glamorous ruffle-neck shirt with puff sleeves for the selfie video, which had fans and friends alike rushing to the comments.

"We are so happy for you Drew! Best show ever! Congratulations to you and the entire team!" commented one fan as another joked: "Was there ever any doubt?!"

In an official statement Drew added: "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space.

"Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here."

The third season will also feature a new format, with the hour-long show being produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately".

The show has been running since 2020

The show, which was launched in 2020, has averaged around 740,000 daily viewers in recent weeks, with its first-quarter audience growing by 11 percent over the same period a year ago.

Recent guests include 19-year-old Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo, and her appearance saw the show switch the typical format and tone of the popular daytime talk show for an intimate conversation about being single and being happy alone.

They both bonded over the fact that they grew up as only children in their families, revealing just how much that helped them be independent adults, and Drew choked up as she read back a journal entry Olivia had previously written, which was: "I burst into tears…" interrupting herself with an: "Oh God," before continuing to say: "Heartbreak is a two way street."

