Drew Barrymore delights fans with inspiring video: 'My dream coming true'

Drew Barrymore truly found her passion and it shows. The star took to Instagram to share a new post where she admits how she has undoubtedly found her calling.

It is undeniable that Drew is happier than ever, as she continues to relish in the success of her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is currently in its second season.

The actress turned television host has created a palpable environment of happiness and bright energy, such as with the opening segment of her show, Drew's News, which she dedicates to the week's most positive news headlines.

Though Drew has been acting practically since her birth – having been born into a long line of Hollywood legends and having an instantly iconic role at the young age of seven in Steven Spielberg's E.T. – her latest post on Instagram proves that hosting is what is keeping her smiling ear to ear the most these days.

The heartwarming video starts off with footage of the young star sporting pig-tails with red bows, clad in a rainbow sweater, closing her eyes as if in the process of making a wish. Over it, a text read: "Me dreaming of a Talk Show filled with OPTIMISM."

The video montage goes on to feature a slew of clips of hosting Drew in action, and whether squealing with excitement or anticipation, greeting audiences, dancing around, or cooking on her show, the mother-of-two is wearing a smile in every clip.

The heartwarming video montage

The behind-the-scenes and on-air moments have a caption over them which reads: "My dream coming true…"

Fans inundated the Santa Clarita Diet actress with words of encouragement over the sentimental yet inspiring video. They thanked her for serving as such a source of joy and inspiration, writing: "Yesss love you and this so much," and: "Yes!!! Keep inspiring Drew you were born to shine," as well as: "You have turned into a beautiful wise woman. From adorable to…" using a fire emoji to describe her.

Drew undeniably elated as she greets her excited live audience

The post was set to Pharrell Williams' hit song, Just a Cloud Away, which has recently gone viral on TikTok and flooded the app with heartwarming videos from its users. The star noted this by writing in her caption: "This is a trend I can get on board with!"

The Drew Barrymore Show, full of candid conversations and hilarious shenanigans, airs weekly at 9am on CBS.

