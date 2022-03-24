Drew Barrymore has intimate conversation about heartbreak and loneliness with unexpected star The star learned to see heartbreak in a different light

Drew Barrymore was holding back tears on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday morning as she had an intense yet candid conversation about love and heartbreak.

The star learned a thing or two about handling heartbreak and growing from it from a totally unexpected person, 19-year-old Gen Z icon Olivia Rodrigo.

The two switched the typical format and tone of the popular daytime talk show, as they propped themselves up cozily on a couch and kicked off an intimate conversation about being single and being happy alone.

Drew admitted that she's: "really good at being alone," after she asked Olivia whether she was single. The talk show host said that she was in fact single, while the Good 4 U singer was vague about her relationship status, but explained that: "Even when you're with someone you're single, always."

They both bonded over the fact that they grew up as only children in their families, revealing just how much that helped them be independent adults, and fans totally resonated with them in the comments of the subsequent post about their talk.

The actress turned television host choked up as she read back a journal entry Olivia had previously written, which was: "I burst into tears…" interrupting herself with an: "Oh God," before continuing to say: "Heartbreak is a two way street."

The emotional conversation

The songstress also had to shake off the intense mood of the statement, before explaining that she wrote that after going through a tough heartbreak and feeling "so responsible for it," because she felt that ultimately she had "put herself in the position to be hurt."

The Santa Clarita Diet star admitted that she "had never looked at it that way," as the Driver's License singer clarified that her big "a-ha" moment came when she realized that through a break-up, not only do you have to forgive the other person but forgive yourself too.

Olivia's experiences through heartbreak have paid off as her emotional album, Sour, has received a slew of awards and nominations

Drew is never afraid of neither having a candid conversation about love nor of learning about love on her show, recently opening up to TikTok star Tinx about bad dates she has had in the past few years and absorbing the star's tips on how to avoid that.

Drew's last public relationship was to ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she split up from in 2016 and co-parents daughters Olive and Frankie.

