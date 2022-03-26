Drew Barrymore pulls out all the stops in dazzling 'dress of my dreams' The star modeled a plunging gown

Drew Barrymore looked red-carpet ready in the most breathtaking Carolina Herrara gown and she couldn't wait to share the look with fans.

The actress and TV host took to Instagram on Friday wearing a fabulous dress which boasted full sleeves, a cinched waist and floor-length skirt.

Her hair was pulled up into a neat bun and she'd simply accessorized with a pair of drop earrings.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore and Sam Heughan make an adorable couple as he feeds her a bagel

Drew was celebrating the upcoming Oscars on her The Drew Barrymore Show and she certainly appeared to be ready for the awards.

Alongside the photo of her with late-night talk show host, Ross Mathews, she wrote: "Had the most handsome date to @thedrewbarrymoreshow Oscar Celebration! @helloross. And I got to wear the dress of my dreams. Thank you for this beautiful dress @carolinaherrera."

Her fans were falling over themselves to comment on her glamorous look and wrote: "Drew you look stunning," and, "Stunning as always in red and Ross looking razor sharp," while a third wrote: "Omg I love this dress it’s so beautiful."

Drew looked lovely in the bold, red gown

The star's appearance was very different from another Oscars photo she posted previously.

Drew took a walk down memory lane and shared a photo of herself attending the star-studded ceremony back in 1998.

She wore a figure-hugging black dress which she teamed with daisies in her hair and glitter body spray.

Drew loved her 1998 Oscars look

It's become an iconic look and last year, Drew spoke of her love for it too, telling ET: "I liked when I wore the daisies in my hair. Grocery store daisies, and then I took a can of glitter from a beauty supply store and sprayed it on myself everywhere."

She added: "The red carpet is a place to play and go for it. And you only live once, so just have fun!"

