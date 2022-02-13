Eamonn Holmes sparks response as he gives update on his health The GB News presenter filled fans in

Eamonn Holmes took to social media to share an update on his health with his followers at the weekend – and they were quick to share their support.

The star uploaded a new photo to Instagram that showed him beaming alongside his friend as they stood looking at the camera, dressed casually with matching khaki jackets.

In the caption, the GB News host revealed that he was working out his leg, which he’s struggled with since sciatic pain in his back began to travel down one side of his body.

The dad-of-four wrote: "Blue skies and crisp. Out building up an appetite and my weak leg with my mate James."

He tagged his friend James Davies, who works as an osteopath and recovery specialist. Eamonn's former This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes was quick to respond, commenting: "Love you both."

Other commenters added: "Looking good the pair of you," "Looking so well Eamonn!!! Xxxx," and: "Hope your leg's ok Eammon. Keep up the good work xx."

Eamonn shared an update with fans on Instagram

The Irish presenter recently spoke about his battle with chronic pain, and his wife Ruth Langsford went on to address his remarks on an episode of Loose Women.

She explained: "People have asked about [Eamonn's] health because he's had a really rough year this year. Bulging discs in his back, he hasn't been able to walk properly, it's transferred down his leg and he's really finding it hard to walk."

Ruth has been supporting Eamonn during his health difficulties

The mum-of-one went on: "He said in this interview, which actually made me feel a bit sad, he said, 'I think my family are a bit fed up with me now.' He said, 'The kids are a bit embarrassed about how I move around or don't move around, and Ruth's getting a bit fed up with me.'"

Discussing the comment, Ruth said: "I thought, well, I am and I'm not. Do you know what I mean? It's human. You can't help, but when you're helping someone all the time and they’re very incapacitated it’s hard to be Florence Nightingale all the time."

