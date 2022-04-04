Dan Walker has revealed he is stepping down from his role on BBC's Breakfast in a major career move to Channel 5.

The TV anchor, who first appeared on Breakfast in 2016, will be stepping down from his role on the morning news show to head over to Channel 5 to present the news as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

In a video statement shared on Channel 5's official Twitter, Dan could be seen addressing the camera. "Dan Walker here, I have a little bit of news for you," the former Strictly star began.

"In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Dan Walker with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent

Dan continued: "I've also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere, and what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

"And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards. Thank you for watching and I'll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere."

Needless to say, fans were quick to wish the broadcaster luck on his new venture. One person wrote: "Congratulations Mr Dan the new channel 5 man. Be looking forward to seeing you present all the diverse items. You're a total top man."

Dan made the announcement on social media

A second tweeted: "Good news Dan, time for a lie in," as a third wrote: "Oh wow well best of luck in your new venture."

The official statement from Channel 5 explains that Dan will be the "presenter of the flagship news programme, 5 News. The move will also see him present a slate of new shows on the channel."

The statement continues: "He will also have an expanded role that will see him become a familiar face across the channel. His distinguished career in news and broadcasting has seen him cover major breaking news stories, international sporting events and conduct high profile interviews."

