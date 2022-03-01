Dan Walker makes surprise revelation about his future on BBC Breakfast The BBC journalist is celebrating six years on the show

Congratulations are in order for Dan Walker who is celebrating six years on BBC Breakfast. The journalist, who took over from Bill Turnbull, has confessed he has no plans to quit the show in the near future.

Asked if he has any intentions to leave, the 44-year-old told The Mirror: "I genuinely don't know. Honestly, I can't say I'll be here for ten years because who knows? I think I told you before, I definitely wouldn't stay as long as Bill Turnbull's been knocking about for.

"I love new challenges, but I love this challenge. And I really love the programme and I love working with the people so I don't see myself going anywhere soon."

He has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the programme from Monday to Wednesday. After Louise Minchin's departure last year, Dan has been presenting the show with new co-host Sally Nugent.

Of their working relationship, Dan told the publication: "The Breakfast audience already knows Sally, already liked her and they're really happy that she is on the programme to go forward. The fact that we get on so well on and off-screen, I think that you can see that from one minute past six."

Dan fronts BBC Breakfast with Sally Nugent

Career aside, the broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Since taking on the role on BBC Breakfast, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he previously explained to the Mirror. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

