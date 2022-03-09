BBC Breakfast viewers react to Dan Walker's temporary replacement Fans of the show took to Twitter

BBC Breakfast viewers were left confused on Wednesday morning when they tuned in to see Dan Walker missing from the red sofa.

The former Strictly star was replaced by fellow BBC presenter, Jon Kay, who hosted the morning show alongside Sally Nugent.

WATCH: Dan Walker said his time on Strictly gave him a new appreciation

Dan usually fronts the show from Monday to Wednesday alongside his regular presenting partner, Sally, before the pair pass over to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, who host the show for the rest of the week.

Viewers of the programme took to Twitter to express their disappointment at Dan's absence. One person wrote: "Where is Dan Walker this morning?? Most weeks he’s only doing two days!! Why?? Yet another show on BBC where there is no continuity. It’s a shambles," while another added: "Where's Dan???"

One viewer suspected that Dan was busy preparing for another engagement, writing: "@mrdanwalker not on BBC today. My hunch is I’ll see you around lunchtime on a big stage. Looking forward to it."

Dan recently address his viewers on Instagram

Other viewers took to Twitter to praise Jon's presenting style, with one person writing: "Jon Kay is a great presenter."

Another viewer applauded his interviewing skills during a segment with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, writing: "Brilliant work from Jon Kay."

Dan's absence from the show comes just a day after he thanked viewers for sticking with the programme during their devastating coverage of the events taking place in Ukraine.

Sharing an image of himself sat with Sally in the BBC studio, he wrote: "Thanks for being with us on #BBCBreakfast this morning. We know it’s a tough watch at the moment but we are trying to bring you the latest from #Ukraine. We’ll continue to speak to our correspondents and Ukrainians about what they are facing at the moment."

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support and gratitude, with one person writing: "I can see how heavily it weighs on you and Sally, Dan. I'm praying every day for a resolution to this awful conflict. Thank you to all the team," while another added: "Doing a good job - it can’t be easy holding it together."

