Dan Walker forced to apologise after 'difficult' BBC Breakfast coverage

BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker and his co-host Sally Nugent have generally been praised by viewers for their coverage of the Ukraine and Russia conflict, which has left the world in utter shock over the last few days.

MORE: Dan Walker addresses major BBC Breakfast change - and fans are thrilled

However, during Wednesday's show, the show was met with some criticism. Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka appeared and spoke about the heartbreaking news, and Dan was forced to cut the interview short over some of the language she used.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker said his time on Strictly gave him a new appreciation

Apologising to his Twitter fans, Dan explained: "What a treat to talk to Maria Burmaka on #BBCBreakfast live from Kyiv this morning. I had to apologise for the language at the end but that doesn't mean you can't empathise and understand the depth of feeling and I think 99% of people get that. Thank you for all the messages."

READ: Dan Walker makes surprise revelation about his future on BBC Breakfast

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

Some viewers were unhappy that Dan ended the interview so abruptly. "There was no need to apologise to viewers," remarked one. "Her use of an expletive was totally understandable and what viewers need to hear to hammer home the situation."

Another said: "I think the language can be excused after all people are trying to stay alive and emotions are bound to get carried away at times." Dan replied: "Of course."

Dan uploaded this message to his fans on Wednesday

A third person tweeted: "I felt very embarrassed by your apology and the way you cut her short. I think it’s the BBC who should be apologising. I'm sure the majority of viewers would understand and empathise with her expletive, considering the situation she was in." Another commented: "She was amazing Dan! Her passion and fight is inspiring."

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

Dan also took to Instagram to thank fans for their support on the "hard" news output, writing: "Thank you so much for all your kind comments about our coverage on BBC Breakfast."

He added: "I know the news from Ukraine is hard to watch but we are blessed with some amazing correspondents and brilliant Ukrainians who are able to tell us what is happening in our world."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.