The Umbrella Academy fans react after show introduces Elliot Page's new character Elliot's co-stars have also responded

Fans of Netflix fantasy drama The Umbrella Academy have responded after Elliot Page revealed his new character, Viktor Hargreaves, following his transition – and their reaction is so heartwarming!

Taking to Twitter, Elliot, 35, posted a snapshot from the upcoming third season showing his character sat at a bar, writing in the caption: "Meet Viktor Hargreeves" followed by an umbrella emoji.

Plenty of die-hard fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts in the replies underneath. One person said: "Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes! Finally a transgender character on an internationally-acclaimed TV show, who's played by a transgender actor, and whose coming out story will, I'm sure, be well told!"

A second wrote: "Is this going to be the first ever TV character to transition in step with the actor? I, and no doubt everyone else, can't wait to see how it plays out. Umbrella Academy is such a brilliant show."

Elliot Page introduced fans to Viktor Hargreaves

A third couldn't help but wonder how the story might play out on screen, tweeting: "I hope they make it fun, like Vanya switches places with Viktor, who's from an alternate dimension where everyone in the show is the opposite gender. Even if they don't though, I'm 100% down for this!"

It seems Elliot's co-stars were full of support, too. Justin H Min, who played Ben, said in response: "Ben would be proud." Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison, said: "I love you."

Netflix's show The Umbrella Academy returns for season three in June

Back in November, it was confirmed that ten brand new episodes will be landing on the streaming platform for a third instalment in the franchise.

The new episodes will once again see the crew back together as they try to save the world ending. But it seems there's another crew in town as series three will also see the arrival of the Sparrow Academy, who were first introduced in a shock twist at the end of the previous series.

The Umbrella Academy season three lands on Netflix on June 22.

