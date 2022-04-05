Bridgerton: who will play Sophie Beckett in season three? Warning, spoilers ahead for book three!

Bridgerton season two’s couple might have found their happily ever after, but all that means is that we are moving on to the next Bridgerton sibling! According to the books, Benedict is next to find love in a classic Cinderella story with a woman named Sophie Beckett. So who will play her? Check out some fan suggestions for who would be perfect for the role…

Gemma Chan

The Eternals star is a very popular choice among fans, with one suggesting the casting on Reddit, writing: "If you've seen her in Crazy Rich Asians - or literally anything else she's ever been in - you'll absolutely see why. Because she's perfect… Sophie and Gemma's temperaments and overall grace are so similar and I think she would be incredible in the role.

Gemma is a fan favourite for the role

"Plus she and Benedict/Luke Thompson would be so super cute together!" However, others pointed that Gemma, 39, might be a little too old for the role of Sophie, who is 20-years-old when she is introduced in the novel.

Thomasin McKenzie

Thomasin is perhaps best known for starring in Last Night in Soho, and is about to star in the BBC Two drama Life After Life. The actress is a popular choice for the role, with fans also suggesting Imogen Poots and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Will Thomasin play Sophie?

Jessie Mei Li

Fans are keen to see Shadow and Bone star Jessie Mei Li take on the role. The actor, who has previously starred in All About Eve and Last Night in Soho, was also suggested by a fan on Reddit, who wrote: "I would be keen for someone like Jessi Mei Li," to which another person replied: "This!"

Fans are keen to see Jessie in the role

Sai Bennett

The Spanish Princess star Sai Bennett is the most popular casting choice for Sophie on the site MyCast, with plenty of fans calling for her to take on the leading role. She is closely followed by The Politician actress Lucy Boynton.

Can you see Sai as Sophie?

The role could be gender-swapped

A lot has been said about LGBT representation in Bridgerton, with a popular fan theory being that Benedict will have a gay romance storyline - meaning that Sophie could be gender-swapped.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, opened up about his character’s sexuality to Entertainment Weekly, saying: "Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere… Obviously, there’s a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict, but we’re only on season two, so there’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things."

The only question we have is who would play the role then?!

