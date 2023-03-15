Bridgerton stars share major update on season 3 - and fans are excited Are you ready for season three of the hit Netflix period drama?

Ready for Bridgerton season three? Eagle-eyed fans have taken to social media to share some very exciting news - and we think it means that news on the release date of the popular Netflix show is right around the corner!

After many months of filming, it appears that season three has finally wrapped up, with a fan page sharing an Instagram story from a member of crew, who posted a sign which read: "Congratulations on finishing season 3! On behalf of Netflix Studios UK Studio Management and Services Team, thank you for joining us and being part of an amazing crew."

WATCH: Season three will focus on Penelope and Colin

It also appears that the cast appeared to be enjoying a wrap party, as both Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who play Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington on the hit show, shared snaps of themselves enjoying a soiree.

Luke, who is the lead Bridgerton sibling for the upcoming season as the story will focus on his relationship with Penelope, also shared a snap of himself with Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton on the hit show, prompting fans to hope that it was a sign that Benedict will be the main Bridgerton sibling in season four.

Has season 3 finished filming?

Taking to Reddit to discuss, one fan wrote: "They look so happy and it looks like they are having a lot of fun! Well deserved!" Another person added: "I’m so so so so so excited ahhhh!!! they are going to crush it just like those before them."

A third fan wrote: "They're such cuties! I miss them. I NEED the bee show back urgently. It's so annoying that we have to wait so long for QC, and now season 3 too."

Nicola and Luke shared a snap of themselves celebrating

Discussing the snap of the two Lukes standing together, another person wrote: "Luke Newton is passing the baton to the next lead, Luke Thompson. SEASON 4 IS BENOPHIE'S SEASON AND NOTHING CAN CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE." What do you think?

