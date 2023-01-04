Netflix denies that Bridgerton season three has halted filming over storyline concerns Fans might have to wait longer for Bridgerton season 3

Fans have been eagerly awaiting season three of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which follows the romances of the Bridgerton family siblings, with each season focusing on a different sibling. While season three has confirmed that it will follow Colin Bridgerton’s romance with Penelope Featherington, it has previously reported that production will be delayed. However, HELLO! has since learned that there is no truth to the reports. Phew!

It was previously reported by the MailOne that the show’s producer Shonda Rhimes wasn’t pleased by how "dark" some of the storylines had become, and that the show needs some "fun" put back into it. They added that the production team are keen to get it right so that fans will love this season just as much as seasons one and two.

So what can we expect from season three? The official synopsis reads: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Will Penelope and Louise be friends again?

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

The show's airdate is TBC

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

