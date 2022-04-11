Bridgerton: the major hint about Sophie Beckett that you might have missed Did you pick up on the hint ahead of season three?

Bridgerton season two was excellent, but it left fans eager for the love story of the next Bridgerton sibling. Should the series continue to explore the romances in order of the books, it means Benedict Bridgerton’s story is up next - and season two appears to have dropped a huge hint about his bride-to-be, Sophie Beckett. Warning, spoilers for book three ahead!

In the novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, Sophie Beckett is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who, following his death, is forced into servitude by her unpleasant stepmother.

She had a magical night at the masquerade ball with Benedict, and the pair instantly fall in love, only for her to return to her life of servitude the next day. However, after a couple of years pass, the pair meet by chance again while Sophie is working as a maid, and Benedict arranges for her to have a role in the Bridgerton household.

Will season three be about Benedict?

In season two, it appears that Sophie’s upcoming role as a maid for the family is hinted at while looking at Anthony’s many duties as the eldest brother of the house. While dealing with all matters of the estate, he mentions that they need to find and hire new maids.

Speaking about whether we can expect Benedict and Sophie’s story in season three, Luke Thompson told Entertainment Weekly: "The books would indicate that the next one up is Benedict, but we don’t know that for sure because the show is the show, and the show has license to do all sorts of things.

The Bridgertons are in need of new maids!

"The show is such an ensemble effort anyway, and it does feel like there’s so much to get our teeth into even when you’re not in the driver’s seat. It’s not like I’m sitting around waiting for my “big moment” because it’s such a huge group effort, and that’s what makes it satisfying to do. As long as Benedict keeps being explored, I’m happy."

