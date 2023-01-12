Unrecognisable Alan Sugar poses with ethereal bride in archived photo The Apprentice star got married in 1968

Following what he confessed was an unromantic proposal, The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar married his wife Ann Simons on 28 April 1968 at Great Portland Street Synagogue.

The businessman rarely shares insights into his big day, but he made an exception back in 2018 to mark their anniversary. In the black-and-white photo, Alan looked so different with a clean-shaven face and thick dark hair. He wore a tuxedo jacket and bow tie with a corsage on his lapel as he raised a glass with his bride, former hairdresser Ann. She looked elegant in a lace long-sleeved gown with a matching hair accessory that secured her large tulle veil.

In the more recent comparison photo, the couple recreated their pose wearing matching white shirts and cheers-ing with large glasses of red wine.

Their wedding took place in London, but his proposal wasn't a romantic affair as he confessed to MSN.com that he didn't make a big thing of popping the question.

"We were going over the Stratford flyover in the minivan at the time. It was more along the lines of, 'I suppose we should get married then?'" he recalled. "There was certainly no going down on one knee, with a rose, in a restaurant."

Alan famously threw a lavish 40th-anniversary party for the romantic milestone, and according to the Daily Mail he told his guests: "A real successful man puts the love of his wife and children first, a real successful man's greatest position in life is to have a great family.

"I am lucky enough to have had a wife for 40 years, who gave me three great children, who in turn have given us seven wonderful grandchildren."

While this shows his softer side, that's a part of Alan's personality we are not used to seeing and we're sure he won't be as gushing in the boardroom when he welcomes new contestants to the hit BBC show.

