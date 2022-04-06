Chicago PD bosses tease what comes next after heartbreaking Ruzek and Burgess decision Chicago PD returned to screens on Wednesday

Chicago PD returned to screens on Wednesday and fans saw Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) decide to move forward separately, after they discovered that Kim's daughter Makayla was coping better with their current schedule.

Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger break down 'rough' episode 15

Despite Adam asking for them to return to the previous schedule where he saw Makayla more often, Kim shared that Makayla was sleeping better and that it may be in her best interests if they continued in that manner, leaving Adam to return, on his own, to an apartment rented for an investigation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruzek wants to know where he stands with Kim and Makayla

Gwen Sigan, executive producer, has now shared that moving forward, fans "will see him dealing with the aftermath of the decision to go in separate directions" but promised that they aren't "tying a bow" on the romance.

"We looked at it as, emotionally, Ruzek was coming from a place of being in a tense situation at home, dealing with the aftermath of what happened with Makayla , and he was presented with an opportunity by someone he knew from the past to save this person's daughter and then what that emotionally means to him when he was in that space," shared Gwen with HELLO!

MORE: Chicago Fire bosses detail how they 'are 'shifting gears' for anticipated season 10 finale

MORE: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

"If there is any recklessness it comes from a place of wanting something to go right and fix something, and put a family back together because in his own family he cannot do that at this moment."

"Now comes either healing or separation, they either learn and figure out, for Makayla's best interests, how to move forward as a couple or in Makayla's best interests not as a couple," added Marina.

Fans saw Ruzek take an undercover operation to the fullest

Jason Beghe, who plays Sergeant Voight, the leader of the investigations team, shared that "Adam is in a tricky moment" and that Voight is very aware of what this can mean for the team as a whole.

"Voight sees this unit as a family and there are going to be things that happen, but as a kind of patriarchal figure - they are grown children, so he is not changing diapers - he cares and he tries to become aware [of their personal lives] but let them find their own way," he said.

"He is there to nudge and be there in ways that they are not aware of, or call them into the office and have a heart to heart - or fist to face. But he does it out of love and is invested in them personally and professionally".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.