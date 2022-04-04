Chicago Fire bosses detail how they 'are 'shifting gears' for anticipated season 10 finale Chicago Fire returns on 6 April

Chicago Fire fans - it seems we may be getting the return of our beloved Captain Matthew Casey very soon.

Showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman have confirmed that although they have yet to finish writing or filming season 10, they are "penciling in" a wedding for Lieutentant's Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd - and that does mean the hopeful return of best man Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, and girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

WATCH: Casey says goodbye to Firehouse 51

"Kara is scheduled to be back for the finale and may be bringing someone with her from Oregon - maybe," teased Derek during a conversation with press ahead of the show's return on 6 April.

"I am not writing anything in ink, but we're penciling it in."

"We love Jesse Spencer and we are excited to try and get him back for the finale," added Andrea, adding that it is their "goal" for Casey to make an appearance.

Jesse asked to leave the show to focus on his family after 18 years on network TV; he worked for eight years on NBC show House before helping to launch Chicago Fire in 2012.

Jesse Spencer left the show after the 200th episode

He wanted to leave at the end of season nine but Derek encouraged him to stay for the show's 200th episode in season 10.

When HELLO! asked how the writers best serve their planned storylines when real life decisions by actors force them to change direction, Derek shared: "We plan out half a season at a time and then real life comes in, so we have to be nimble and think on our feet.

"We have to say, 'OK if those foundation stones were placed here and we thought we would going to go this way, what can we still do with those stones that we planned?'"

It is thought Casey will return for Kelly (far right) and Stella's wedding

He also referenced the new romance between Chief Evan Hawkins and paramedic Violet Mikami, revealing how "guest stars come in and upend what you thought you would do because you are so excited with what they can do".

"Daniel Kyri is another great example of a guy who we were going to do three episodes with and now he is in his fourth year!"

Kara Killmer is scheduled to return for the finale

Andrea added: "With Violet and Hawkins, we see something magical that we weren't aware was going to pop like that so we do have to adjust and be nimble.

"And it's fun for us and a challenge to shift gears and go in a different direction."

