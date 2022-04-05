Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith teases 'complicated' newcomer amid Violet and Hawkins' romance

Chicago Fire fans saw a new paramedic join Firehouse 51 in March as longtime ambulance 61 driver Sylvie Brett took a leave of absence to spend time with boyfriend Matthew Casey.

Exclusive: Daniel Kyri shares importance of LGBTQ+ storytelling in Chicago Fire season 10

Caitlin Carver plays Emma, who has come in to help Violet Makami on ambo - but Hanako Greensmith has now shared with HELLO! that Emma is "someone who is not necessarily what she seems on the page so there is [for Violet to be] wary of and distrusting".

WATCH: Violet questions Hawkins over her award

During a conversation with press ahead of the return of the show on 6 April, Hanako discussed the ongoing romance between Violet and her boss Chief Evan Hawkins.

"Violet is driven and ambitious, but I also think she is mortified that this romance could get her somewhere she doesn't deserve," Hanako said.

"She wants to feel she has worked hard and gets what she has worked for, so that's the hardest part of the relationship for her, that things are coming to her unfairly - like getting the ambo fixed.

"As for someone new coming in, I think it's more of a challenge [for Violet] to work with someone who is not necessarily what she seems on the page so there is a lot for her to be wary and totally distrusting of - and also to be curious over - and it complicates things because she can't go to her superior because she is dating her superior."

Emma will make an appearance when the show returns

"It is an interesting challenge to see all three of these people navigate that and see what choices are made," she concluded.

Hanako, 25, is still relatively new to the One Chicago family, joining in season eight for a small role before becoming a recurring character in season nine and then being upped in the break before season ten to a series regular.

But she's quickly become a beloved member of the cast, close with Kara Killmer and Miranda Rae Mayo, the other two female series' regulars, and Alberto Rosende and Daniel Kyri, with whom her character runs a business.

Violet and Hawkins' romance is about to hit the skids

Her character's romance with Hawkins blossomed very quickly, and she previously shared with HELLO! that it was a decision the writers chose very quickly.

"There was a moment Derek [Haas] came up to the window of the ambulance in episode five [of season 10] and said "we're thinking of putting you and Hawkins together, what do you think?'" she said.

"I was like, 'that sounds illegal, let's do it'"

