Chicago Med stars Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett share hopes for season seven finale

Chicago Med season seven has begun to slowly wrap up several ongoing storylines ahead of the big finale - but one storyline we've yet to see properly play out is Dr Daniel Charles' relationship with his former shrink.

That may be about to change if star Oliver Platt gets his way, as he told HELLO! that he is keen to "explore" this potential romance with Dr Lonnie Richardson, who is played by former Saturday Night Live star Nora Dunn.

"For myself, this jumping off point with the relationship I am having with Dr Lonnie Richardson is so wonderfully awkward," he shared during a press day for One Chicago.

"You have your shrink awkwardly terminate [your appointments] because you found out they have feelings for you, and then you see Dr Charles process this in real time and I am interested to see where that goes.

"Maybe one of those questions we need to ask is, 'What is it like to date someone who has been your shrink for 20 years and knows everything about you?' I would love to explore that."

Fans recently saw Dr Charles left flummoxed when Lonnie told him she had cut down her patient list with plans to retire. But due to their long history together, it left him confused as to why he would not make the cut and he pushed her for the truth, to which she revealed that she had developed feelings for him.

Dr Richardson confessed her feelings to Dr Charles

Marlyne Barrett, who stars as Maggie Lockwood, also shared where she hopes to see her character end season seven, admitting that she is keen to see "where the relationship with Vanessa goes".

Vanessa is Maggie's biological child whom she gave up for adoption, but they were reunited when Vanessa began working at Gaffney Chicago as a senior medical student.

"Vanessa brings so much dynamic to Maggie's life and unresolved tension with the questions she has about how she gave the child up, and that has to be taken to its fullest," said Marlyne.

"I am excited for that relationship and the dynamics between being a mother and Vanesa being my boss, and living all those emotions at the same time."

Marlyne hopes to see more of Maggie and Vanessa

Elsewhere, the final few episodes will see the return of Dr Hannah Asher, and executive producer Diane Frolov spoke about the issues Asher has faced before with Dr Will Halstead - and how they will have to "get over" their preconceived notions of each other.

"Will looks upon her at times as someone he needs to save and she doesn't feel that way at all, so there will be conflict in that relationship," said Diane.

Fellow executive producer Andrew Schneider added: "For Hannah, she is also determined to overcome her baggage of her past and the reputation she had, but she is a fighter,."

Chicago Med returns on NBC on 6 April at 8/7c

