The Ultimatum: viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix’s new show Have you tried watching the series yet?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has landed on Netflix - and viewers are saying the same thing about the new romance series. The show, from the creators of Love is Blind, has certainly had quite the response, but is it worth the watch? Find out what the fans are saying…

MORE: Love is Blind star Shayne appears to reveal Natalie and Salvador are dating

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "You must be a really secure person within yourself to join this show. Because if I had to hear 'I’m not ready to marry you, but if I meet the right person I'd get married tomorrow'. You'd catch me throwing hands, elbows, knees and toes," while another added: "I’m 9 minutes into #TheUltimatum and my god this show is unhinged.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On official trailer

"Sure what could possibly go wrong putting couples with commitment issues on a show that … gives them the chance to meet someone else and potentially run off and 'marry' them. Sounds like a mess. I can’t wait."

Have you been watching the show yet?

A third person added: "The Ultimatum show on Netflix got me rolling. It’s how messy it is!!!! How do you pack up a bunch with unresolved issues!!! #TheUltimatum .. Alexis and NATE!! can’t handle rejections. I think that’s why they’re engaged honestly."

MORE: Which couples from Love is Blind season two are still together?

MORE: Love is Blind star warned not to marry partner off-camera in shock revelation

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be hosting

So what is the show about? It follows six different couples, on the verge of marriage. While one partner is ready to marry, the other isn’t quite as sure, and so an ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.