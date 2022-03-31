Bridgerton: Edwina Sharma’s clever ending explained

Edwina Sharma certainly has a hard time of things in Bridgerton season two. After being named the season’s diamond, she instantly becomes the object of Anthony Bridgerton’s desire to settle down with a wife he can respect, but never fall in love with (because reasons).

Despite feeling like she had found everything she could possibly want, and even blissfully walking down the aisle before catching a look between Anthony and her sister, Kate, and realising that Anthony is actually in love with her - poor Edwina ends up being in the centre of a scandal of a failed wedding day while feeling betrayed to the person closest to her in her life.

While Edwina eventually forgives her sister for not telling her that she had fallen in love with Anthony, where does that leave her happy ending? Anthony and Kate conclude their story as blissful newlyweds, while keeping up their fighting spirit with one another, but the final scene of the pair playing croquet with the Bridgerton family doesn’t include Edwina. So, where is she?

What will happen to Edwina next?

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it line from Queen Charlotte, it is insinuated that she intends to pair her diamond of the season with her nephew, who is a Prince. Of course, fans might remember Prince Friedrich from season one, who was interested in Daphne Bridgerton despite her already being in love with the Duke of Hastings.

With season two concluding with the hint that Edwina will eventually wed a Prince, we hope we see that she finally has found love and happiness in season three, watch this space!

Remember the prince?

The new season has been widely praised by early reviewers ahead of its release on Friday, with many lauding the slow burn relationship between Anthony and Kate as opposed to season one’s much raunchier relationships. One person wrote: "#Bridgerton season 2 is superior to season 1 imo. Loved almost every minute of it. Angst, pining & a slow burn that works for the most part. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's chemistry is off the charts. The way they look at each other?"

